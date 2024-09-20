50 Cent Insists Diddy’s Recent Legal Issues Were Sped Up Due to Puff’s Past Lawsuit With Diageo

50 Cent insists Diddy's legal problems were sped up because of Puff's past lawsuit against liquor distributor Diageo.

50 Cent Speaks on Diddy Legal Issues

On Thursday (Sept. 19), the Earn Your Leisure podcast uploaded their interview with 50 Cent, which was originally recorded live at the 2024 Invest Fest back on Aug. 25. During the conversation, Fif talked about his many business ventures, TV empire and the spirits industry. During the latter, the G-Unit boss brought up Diddy's legal problems and how he believes they were exacerbated by Puff's issues with the liquor giant.

"My particular experience with Beam Suntory, it was great at the beginning," 50 said at the 21:50 mark of the interview below. "It's great for us to work for them. It's not so cool when you start to own things. I made a lot of money with them, too. They did a deal that mirrored what Puffy's deal with Diageo was for Ciroc. So, he didn't have ownership of that at any point but he was getting a lot of money. Almost $60 million a year at one point. When you see him go to DeLeon is when you see him have some issues."

Fif insisted that had a part in Diddy's current downfall.

"It gets bad," he added. "And these people have very strong relationships. Don't think that the civil case doesn't turn into a criminal case faster because he's making them uncomfortable. That's a big part of it."

Diddy, who signed a deal to promote Ciroc in 2007 and purchased DeLeon with Diageo in 2013, sued Diageo in May of 2023 and accused them of racism. Combs withdrew the lawsuit in January. At the time, he was facing several lawsuits of his own, with some conspiracy theories claiming the music mogul trying to go against the billion-dollar company led to his downfall.

Diddy's Current Legel Issues

Diddy is currently in a legal fight for his freedom after being arrested and indicted for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution earlier this week. The Bad Boy Entertainment founder has pleaded not guilty to the charges but will have to sit in jail while waiting for his trial after being denied bond. He faces the possibility of life in prison if found guilty.

See 50 Cent on the Earn Your Leisure podcast below.

Watch 50 Cent Weigh In on Puff's Legal Issues