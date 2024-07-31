50 Cent Goes Into Extreme Detail on All the Reasons Why He’s Not Cool With Diddy

50 Cent has been one of Diddy's biggest antagonists during the Bad Boy Ent. founder's fall from grace and Fif recently went into extreme detail about his disdain for Puff.

On Wednesday (July 31), The Hollywood Reporter published their latest cover story interview that features Fif talking about his TV empire, opening his G-Unit Fim and Television studio in Shreveport, La. and more. The interview also touched on 50's relationship with Diddy and the origin of his animosity.

50 on Why He Started Distancing Himself From Diddy

"He asked to take me shopping. I thought that was the weirdest sh*t in the world because that might be something that a man says to a woman. And I’m just like, 'Naw, I’m not f**king with this weird energy or weird sh*t,' coming off the way he was just moving. From that, I wasn’t comfortable around him.

50 Thinks Diddy Takes Advantage of Artists

"Puff is a businessperson; when [people call him] a producer, I see people that were taken advantage of, who produced things that he took from them. He got the credit. He’s not a producer. He’s been able to take advantage of the business and the creatives in it. I don’t have any interest in doing that. I actually fall under the creative. So I just didn’t take to hanging out with that."

50 Cent on the Video of Diddy Assaulting Cassie

"First, he denied that it even happened, and then the tape comes out—so that means everything that ni**a says is a lie. When someone watches that, if they have a daughter and they can imagine her being under those circumstances, that sh*t is crazy. Like, they let him get away with it. With all the influence and power you have, the person you’re with is supposed to want to be a part of your life, not be forced."

50 Cent on Why More People Aren't Speaking Up Against Diddy

"Some of them were involved, at the parties and enjoyed themselves, so they don’t know what the f**k is on tape or what’s not on tape, so they’re not going to say anything because they might have had too much fun. And then you’ve got other people who look and go, 'Well, that’s not my business and I don’t want to be in it.'

Then you’ve got a part of our culture that says, 'That’s snitching' or 'dry snitching' or sh*t like that. It’s not uncomfortable for me to say what I said because I’ve been saying this sh*t for four years, five years. I been telling you, 'I don’t f**k with him. I don’t like the way he moving. This is a little crazy.' Everybody else is not going to be as comfortable as I am saying it."

Read More: An Ongoing Complete List of All the Allegations Against Diddy

50 Cent Continues Developing His Diddy Documentary

50 Cent is producing a Netflix docuseries about Diddy's alleged ill deeds. At the helm of the production will be Alex Stapleton whose credits include Hello Privlege and Shut Up and Dribble.

"I’m the only one from hip-hop culture that’s produced quality projects," 50 told THR of the upcoming project. "We do have a lot of talent within our culture where the talent has developed a comfortability in front of the camera, so they’re usually a part of it as an actor or driving force of why someone would watch the project; not the behind-the-scenes production, producing the whole project, so there’s a difference.

A release date for the series has not been announced.