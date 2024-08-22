Cardi B seems to shade Nicki Minaj and JT on Instagram Live after a fan mentions the two rappers in the comment portion of the real-time video.

Cardi B Allegedly Calls Out Nicki Minaj and JT

On Thursday (Aug. 22), a video from Cardi B's recent Instagram Live session hit the internet. In one portion of the IG Live clip, Instagram user @freakymarco made the comment, "Don't y'all need to be checking on JT and Nicki."

The comment appeared to get a rise out of Bardi who responded, "Freaky Marco, can you stop f**king I love you, but please stop mentioning these b**ches on my sh*t," Bardi expressed. "I love you to death but don't mention these h*es on my sh*t. That sh*t is just messy."

Concerns revolving around Nicki Minaj and JT's relationship arose on Wednesday (Aug 21) after blog site The Neighborhood Talk revealed on Instagram that Nicki Minaj allegedly unfollowed JT and Ice Spice on the social media platform. The post can be seen below.

Cardi B's Beef With JT Explained

Cardi B and JT began beefing in October of 2022 after JT went on X, formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate GloRilla for her "Tomorrow 2" track featuring Cardi B debuting at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100—Glo's first top 10 hit and Cardi's 11th. However, she did not mention Cardi. After addressing a fan who called out the 31-year-old rhymer for not giving Bardi props, she and Cardi B began throwing insults at one another. The shots at each other online seemed to end once Cardi B accused JT of not writing her own lyrics and assisting the City Girls with their 2019 song "Twerk."

"Cardi please I’m not impressed I don’t care I’m not bout to beef with you about YouTube girl is crazy?" JT replied.

Why Do Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Not Like Each Other?

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's disdain for each other dates back to 2017 when Cardi appeared on stage at Summer Jam with Nicki's nemesis Remy Ma. Later that year, the two rappers got into a dispute over the Migos's track "MotorSport," which they both appeared on.

From there, the two rappers began throwing shade at each other online, resulting in rap fans having to pick a side in their beef. The dissing eventually led to a physical altercation at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party at New York City's Plaza Hotel during Fashion Week in 2018. Cardi was spotted exiting the event with a knot on her face. During the heated exchange, she was seen throwing a shoe towards someone believed to be Nicki Minaj. She can also be heard yelling at Nicki for supposedly liking a negative comment on social media about her and Offset's daughter, Kulture.

There has been no love gained since then.

See Cardi B throw a mini diss at JT and Nicki Minaj below.

Watch Cardi B Appear to Shade JT and Nicki Minaj on Instagram Live

See Nicki Minaj Allegedly Unfollow JT and Ice Spice