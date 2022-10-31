Cardi B Says She’s Looking Forward to Having a Third Child

Cardi B is almost ready to have child No. 3.

On Sunday (Oct. 30), Cardi B shared a trio of photos of her son, Wave. In the pics, the child is wearing a bubble coat and skull cap.

"My son so fire….I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third," the Invasion of Privacy rapper captioned the photos.

One fan wanted Cardi B to pump her breaks on the kid talk before her long-awaited sophomore album is released.

"Let’s drop the album first and we can talk about a third regardless of that he’s beautiful," the person responded.

"Ummmm I literally said business finish first!!" Cardi B replied.

Another fan suggested Cardi B stall her album and have another child first, which got a response of multiple crying laughing emojis from the Bronx, N.Y. rapper.

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their first child, Kulture, a girl, in July of 2018. Their second child, Wave, was born last September. Back in August, Cardi B got Wave's name tattooed on her face.

Fans have been waiting on Cardi B's sophomore album with bated breath. It's been four years since she released the Grammy-winning Invasion of Privacy album, which featured the hit singles "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It" featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Cardi talked about the delay in her Spring 2021 XXL cover story.

"[In 2020], I was like, I gotta put out my album [in 2021]," she said. "But, then I just stopped working on my album out of nowhere because I feel like the whole COVID thing discouraged me to put out my album. Because I want to put out an album, and I want to tour."

"I don’t feel like if I do like, an album promo run and everything, like, there’s no feelings to it, me doing interviews with people through a computer," she added. "I want to meet up with people. I want to have a conversation. It’s a better vibe. I love album release parties. I would love an album release party in New York. I could have one in Atlanta, but I want one also at home. And I want to see people. I shouldn’t fly out 50 of my friends just so they could be there in Atlanta and then somebody might catch COVID. No. So, it’s just something that I stopped, but then now that I keep putting out my singles, I keep saying like, 'Damn. I have no choice but to put out my album this year.'"

Back in July, Cardi released the new single "Hot Shit" featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk. However, it looks like it will be at least 2023 before we get a new Cardi album.

See Cardi B Expressing a Desire to Have a Third Child Below