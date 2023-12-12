Woman Who Sued Takeoff for Rape Wants His Mother to Be the Defendant for Lawsuit to Continue – Report

The woman who sued Migos member Takeoff for rape back in 2020 reportedly wants his mother to be the defendant for the lawsuit to continue.

Update on Takeoff Civil Lawsuit

On Dec. 8, MyNewsLA reported the plaintiff who is suing Takeoff for an alleged 2020 rape has filed court documents requesting the case continue, despite the rapper's death last November. The woman is reportedly requesting Takeoff's mother, Titiana Davenport, step into the defendant role in the case, since she is the acting administrator of his estate. A judge will reportedly make a decision on the motion during the next hearing for the case on Feb. 22, 2024.

XXL has reached out to Takeoff's team and the Los Angeles Superior Court for comment.

Read More: Quavo Asks Fan for His Takeoff Tribute Shirt and Fan Quickly Takes It Off His Back

Takeoff Sued for Sexual Assault

Back in August of 2020, an unnamed woman filed a lawsuit against the Atlanta rapper, claiming he sexually assaulted her on June 22 of that year. Jane Doe claims she was at a party attended by Takeoff when he began staring at her, making her uncomfortable. She claims the rapper later saw her with DJ Durel, which sparked an argument between the two men. She then alleges Takeoff came into a room she was in and raped her, despite her objection to his sexual advances.

Takeoff denied the claims through a statement from his attorney Drew Findling.

"We have reviewed the allegations and have similarly done our own due diligence," the statement read. "What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Takeoff are patently and provably false. The claims and statements made regarding this lawsuit indicate that the plaintiffs’ representatives have not spoken with relevant witnesses or reviewed available evidence."

It continues, "Takeoff is renowned for his artistic talent as well as his quiet, reserved and peaceful personality. In this instance, those known personality traits have made him a target of an obvious exploitative money grab. As his counsel, we are well aware and well versed on the importance of civil and criminal prosecution of true sexual assaults. This is not one of those situations."

In April of 2021, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office decided not to pursue criminal charges in the case.

Read More: Atlanta Artist Creates Massive Takeoff Tattoo That Breaks Guinness World Record for Largest Tattoo