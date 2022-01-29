Fat Joe Sparks Memes for Wearing Pink Hoodie and Yeezy Boots in Pre-Snowstorm Photo

Fat Joe is known for having an extensive shoe collection, and one of his latest pick-ups has the Bronx, N.Y. rap veteran getting the meme treatment on social media.

On Friday (Jan. 28), Joey Crack shared a photo of himself standing on the sidewalk wearing a pink hoodie and tan jacket. On his feet, he is wearing Kanye West's latest futuristic footwear, the new adidas Yeezy NSLTD Boot. The "Lean Back" rapper captioned the photo, "Waiting on the snow," in reference to the snowstorm that's descending upon the northeast.

The photo of Joe rocking the oddly-shaped boots quickly became fodder for meme-makers on social media, with one person Photoshopping a light saber into the rapper's hand and comparing his look to a Star Wars character. Comedian Affion Crockett posted his own meme, comparing the shoes to grocery bags.

Joe was a good sport about the jokes, sharing some of them on his Instagram page. "Nah y’all gotta relax 😂," he captioned a series of memes inspired by his ’fit.

"THE BOOT IS A LEGEND," he later captioned another meme of himself wearing the boots, "Yesterday's boot is not today's boot."

The photo eventually made Joe a trending topic on Twitter, with the jokes continuing to fly in the tweets. "Yesterday’s Fat Joe is not today’s Fat Joe… ," one person tweeted along with a side-by-side comparison of a photo of Joe from the 1990s and the viral pic.

"Fat Joe out here looking like Streetwear Winnie the Pooh," another person posted.

Other rap fans defended the rapper's drip. "But if it’s young thug it’s fye huh , fat joe put dat shit on don’t matter how old u are . or how expensive it is shit clean," someone else tweeted.

Check out more people commenting on Fat Joe's ’fit below.