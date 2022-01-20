Fat Joe Says He Has to Remind His Family They Don’t Have Money Like Dr. Dre or Jay-Z

Fat Joe isn't living above his means and he makes sure his family is aware that they must follow suit.

During a recent appearance on the I am Athlete podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Monday (Jan. 17), Joey Crack explained to former NFL players-turned-podcast hosts Brandon Marshall, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, D.J. Williams and LeSean McCoy how he reminds his loved ones to be realistic and honest with themselves regarding their finances.

"You should never lie to yourself," Joe began. "Don't even lie to your family. I tell my wife, I tell my kids, we are not Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs or Shawn Carter, Jay-Z. One day my son, he was like, 19 [years old], he's like, 'Yo, dad, look at this!' I look at it. He got Dr. Dre son on a private plane, you got Jay-Z. He's like, 'This is how the sons are moving now!'."

Fat Joe then offered his son a playful, but serious reality check.

"I was like, 'You ain't fuckin' movin'!'" the South Bronx, N.Y. rapper jokingly replied. "We ain't got that shit! So, stop lookin' at them muthafuckas and stay the course! Stay in your lane, because a lot of—it can be women, too—but a lot of men lose themselves by not trying to keep it real with themselves."

Joe might not have long money like Diddy or Hov, but he's still making boss moves and inking all sorts of deals. Earlier this month, Fat Joe announced a new partnership with fast-food franchise White Castle, where he's launching a serious of sloppy joe sandwiches for the entire month of January—or Joenuary as he said in the ad, released via Instagram on Jan. 5.

His menu items include the Spicy Joe Slider, the Sloppy Joe Slider and the Smoky Joe Slider and Sloppy Fries.

Check out Fat Joe speak with the fellas of the I am Athlete podcast about realistic financial expectations. The conversation begins around the 1:08:53-mark below.