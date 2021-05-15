Fat Joe Calls DJ Khaled the Quincy Jones of Hip-Hop

Fat Joe has the internet going nuts after comparing DJ Khaled to iconic record producer Quincy Jones.

The bold claim came when Joey Crack appeared on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast, during an episode that aired on Friday (May 14). During the liquored-up sit-down, the group discussed DJ Khaled's latest album, Khaled Khaled, which went No. 1 earlier this month, and the much talked about single, "Sorry Not Sorry," featuring Jay-Z and Nas.

"People take away the greatness from Khaled," Joe opined. "And they say, 'Well, he just gets a bunch of big-time rappers and puts them on the same song.' There's a million DJs and producers that try that. And those ain't hit records. And it's been a long time since we've heard Nas and Jay-Z on what, to me, sounds like a smash hit. That's a smash hit. They can play it on the radio. It's streaming incredibly. So, Khaled really is the Quincy Jones of hip-hop right now."

On Saturday (May 14), Fat Joe became a trending topic on Twitter with people raising a fuss, mostly in opposition of the Bronx rap veteran's statement.

"All I will say is, Fat Joe is entitled to his opinion, but we all know that DJ Khaled could never hold a candle to Quincy Jones as producer," one person posted on Twitter. "Truthfully Khaled in my opinion is one of the most over hyped artists, and producers in the music industry today."

"DJ Khaled is not the Quincy Jones of Hip Hop, as Fat Joe has said," someone else added. "DJ Khaled is a hustler though. Hustler of the last two decades?"

Fat Joe got wind of the opposing argument and commented on Instagram. "All these back seat drivers Monday morning quarterbacks always got an opinion but can’t do it themselves," Joe posted. "Shit crazy to me the term Quincy jones of this time was used in reference to the work khaled has put in years and years of hit obviously there’s only one Quincy but fuck it tune in tonight EXPLOSIVE lol"

Quincy Jones is widely regarded as one of the biggest record producers of all time, regardless of genre. During a career that spans over 70 years, he has won 28 Grammy awards—coming in as the second highest winner of the most Grammys of all-time—and been nominated a whopping 80 times. He's also helped mold the careers of some of the greatest artists ever including Michael Jackson, Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra and many others.

See more Twitter responses from people reacting to Fat Joe comparing DJ Khaled to the great Quincy Jones below.

