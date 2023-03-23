42 Dugg Faces Up to Five Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Failure to Surrender

42 Dugg has pleaded guilty to failure to surrender and now faces up to an additional five years in prison.

On Wednesday (March 22), The Detroit News broke the news that the Motor City rapper had recently accepted a plea deal. According to court documents obtained by XXL on Thursday (March 23), Dugg and his attorneys changed their not guilty plea to guilty on a charge of failure to surrender, on Feb. 13. With the plea deal, the Detroit rhymer now faces up to an additional five years in prison. Upon his release, he may be under up to three years of supervised release and will have to pay a maximum fine of $250,000.

However, the court is recommending Dugg serve six months for the crime as long as he accepts responsibility for the charge. 42 Dugg's sentencing hearing is slated for May 10.

XXL has reached out to 42 Dugg's attorneys and team for comment.

The case stems from 42 Dugg being arrested in a federal gun probe in 2020. That November, he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and sentenced to six months in a West Virginia prison camp. However, Dugg failed to show up on April 12, 2022 to serve his sentence. He was arrested in May of 2022 by federal agents after landing in Detroit on a private plane for failure to surrender.

In a strange twist, 42 Dugg claimed he is a sovereign citizen and therefore didn't have to comply with federal laws, which is why he didn't report. That excuse did not slide with the court and Dugg has been in jail since then fighting the charge.