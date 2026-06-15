French Montana Wants to Help Cab Driver Whose Car Was Destroyed by Fans Celebrating Knicks’ Championship

French Montana wants to help a cab driver whose car was seemingly destroyed by fans celebrating the Knicks' NBA championship.

Fans flooded the streets of New York City after the Knicks won their first NBA Finals in 53 years on Saturday night (June 13), leading to some wild moments. One video that is going viral from the celebration shows fans standing on and running through a cab that has been blocked by the mob. The driver looks helplessly as a half dozen overzealous Knicks fans stand on top of his cab.

After catching wind of the video, French Montana reposted the clip in the hope of finding the man to help him out.

"Somebody find him for me so we can help him get back on his feet," French tweeted.

Things turned hectic on the streets while thousands of fans celebrated the first Knicks championship that many of them have been alive for. A teen was shot, four people were stabbed and five buses were set on fire in the wake of the win, People reports. The New York City Police Department reportedly made 63 arrests.

The hip-hop community erupted with reactions on social media from rappers like 50 Cent, Fat Joe, French Montana, Jim Jones, Raekwon, Ben Reilly and more, celebrating the Knicks bringing the Larry O'Brien trophy back to The Big Apple.

Watch Knicks Fans Appearing to Destroy a Cab While Celebrating the Knicks' Victory and French Montana's Reaction

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