Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa Are Dating – Report

Jack Harlow and singer Dua Lipa are reportedly an item.

On Monday (Dec. 12). Page Six reported the rap star and pop songstress are dating. Sources tell the outlet Jack flew to New York City to be with Dua after her Z100 Jingle Ball appearance last Friday (Dec. 9). The next day, they were reportedly seen arriving separately at a restaurant in the Meatpacking District for lunch.

Jack appears to have rapped this relationship into existence. He has a song on his latest album titled "Dua Lipa." The former XXL Freshman talked about getting Lipa's blessing to release the track earlier this year during an interview on The Breakfast Club.

"I FaceTimed her and played it for her ‘cause I didn't want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything," Jack told Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee at the 13:45-mark of the interview (below). "If she'd have said, 'Yo, I hate it, I don't want it to come out,' it wouldn't have come out. She was like, 'Oh, it's not my song. I supposed it OK.' She was just kinda thrown off. And she just let it go."

"I admire her," Jack continued with a smile when asked if he liked Lipa. "I think we're good," he added. "We'll see how the record does. When the song comes out she'll grow to appreciate it even more."

XXL has reached out to Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa's teams for comment.

Jack Harlow is coming off multiple 2023 Grammy nominations including Best Rap Album for Come Home the Kids Miss You and Best Rap Song for "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake.