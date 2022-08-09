Hip-Hop Radio Show The Breakfast Club ‘As You Know It’ Is Over, Says Co-Host Angela Yee

It looks like popular hip-hop radio show The Breakfast Club might be done.

According to a tweet from one of the show's co-hosts, Angela Yee, earlier this evening (Aug. 9), "The Breakfast Club as you know it is officially over."

It's worth noting that shortly before that tweet, Yee tweeted, "GOD is good!"

As of this time, fellow co-hosts DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God have yet to comment on the matter.

The Breakfast Club, based in New York City, is a syndicated radio show that airs in over 80 markets around the United States. The show launched in Dec. of 2010 and has become popular for its interviews with rappers, which are also video-tapped and distributed through the show's YouTube channel.

The show has created many viral moments, from Soulja Boy's iconic "Drake?" meme to Kodak Black wearing a ski mask for his interview in 2018.

In 2019, the hosts had an open discussion on whether they should allow now-defamed rapper 6ix9ine on the show again following his arrest for federal racketeering and firearms charges.

“I feel like he used his gang affiliation to benefit himself,” Envy explained. "You decided to tell on everyone that you was just riding on. You turned on everybody. You get released and now you're rewarded for it? I just don't necessarily think it's a message that I want to do. I don't want to promote to kids that you go wild and do some stupid ish and you just go tell on the people you've done and all of a sudden you come out and can put out records and it's all cool."

While Yee brought up the point of view that they'd be giving him a platform to tell his potential redemption story, Tekashi was never featured as a guest on the show again.

In Aug. 2020, Yee, Envy and Charlamagne received the recognition of The Breakfast Club being inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.

This story is being updated.