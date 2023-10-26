Yung Miami Insists She Never Got a Golden Shower From Diddy

Yung Miami insists she never received a golden shower from Diddy.

Yung Miami Denies Golden Shower Rumors

On Thursday (Oct. 26), City Girls appeared on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club to discuss their new album RAW, among other things. During the interview, Yung Miami admitted that she enjoys trolling people and clarified that she has never received a golden shower from Diddy, period.

"You have to keep people talking," she explained at the 28-minute mark in the video below. "Did Diddy ever pee on me? No, never."

Miami said she started the golden shower rumor to promote her Resha Roulette cards. She added that she didn't know if the rumors would have gone viral if she wasn't dating Diddy at the time.

"I don't know 'cause they was like, 'Pee Diddy,'" she joked.

However, Miami expressed regret for starting the rumors, as they had upset her mother and grandmother.

"My mama cussed me the f**k out about that," she recalled. "I was like, 'Damn, I gotta stop resending s**t, for real, for real."

"Pee Diddy" Trends After Yung Miami Sparks Golden Showers Rumors

Back in January of 2023, Yung Miami had the internet calling Diddy by a new moniker after admitting that she enjoys being peed on during sex in an episode of Caresha Please podcast.

During the podcast's drinking game segment with her guest Trina, one of the questions asked was if the women were fans of golden showers, the nickname for urinating on someone as a sexual act.

"I do," Yung Miami admitted.

"Golden showers?" Trina questioned. "Meaning when the guy pees on you everywhere? You like it?"

"I just like it," Miami doubled down. "I don't know, it just do something to me."

The internet ran with it after Miami's admission with "Pee Diddy" becoming the top trending topic on Twitter due to her relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder at the time.

But, as mentioned above, Yung Miami was only joking when she said that she loved golden showers.

Watch Yung Miami deny the gold showers rumors on The Breakfast Club below.

Watch the City Girls Interview With The Breakfast Club