DJ Envy Addresses Nicki Minaj’s Claim He Blackballed Her Music on Radio

During a news segment on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club on Friday (Dec. 15), co-host DJ Envy responded to Nicki Minaj's allegations that he blackballed her music on the radio. The Pink Friday 2 artist claimed on Thursday (Dec. 14) in an abrasive tweet that Envy was among several people in the rap industry that have disrespected her in the past.

"Remember how cocky dj envy was when he was saying he black balls my music on the radio? Ask yourself how a DJ could get away w/that behavior," Nicki wrote in her post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Then I remember him selling them busted houses & I have to laugh...We prayed, envy[.] 1 by 1...God will show y’all that you are NOT GOD."

On The Breakfast Club, DJ Envy denied Nicki's claim and explained why he didn't play her music at the time of their discourse. Apparently, the veteran radio personality was coming to the defense of DJ Self whom Nicki allegedly threatened.

"I ride for all the DJ's. Nicki Minaj at the time got upset and said she was sending some Queens dudes up here to pretty much beat [DJ Self] up. That was wack. You can't threaten that man for his opinion," Envy said in the video, which can be viewed below.

"The DJ’s are always the ones that get picked on and that gets beat up," he continued. "An artist never goes at the other artist, they always say 'Well, why the DJ played the record.' What I said was, 'I'm not going to play Nicki's record until they squash that beef.'"

DJ Envy then added that he still plays Nicki's music and he doesn't have the power to blackball her from radio.

What Was Nicki Minaj's Beef With DJ Self About?

Nicki Minaj's beef with DJ Self started in August of 2018 when Self expressed his opinion that Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy album was better than Nicki's project Queen. Apparently, Nicki caught wind of Self's remarks and allegedly threatened to send goons after him.

DJ Envy was alerted about the situation and at the time urged New York DJs to stop playing Nicki's music until she apologized to DJ Self.

"Nicki can have an opinion on Self, Self can have his opinion on Nicki," Envy said on The Breakfast Club at the time. "But when you start saying, 'I got hungry N-words that’s going to come up there,' nah...you don't threatened no DJ over his opinion. Now, if Self said something foul and disrespectful—sure. But not over his opinion...every DJ on the station better stop playing [Nicki's music]."

