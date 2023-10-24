DJ Envy to Cooperate With Authorities in Real Estate Fraud Investigation

DJ Envy plans to fully cooperate with authorities in the investigation of his former business partner Cesar Pina's alleged multimillion-dollar real estate scheme.

DJ Envy to Assist Authorities in Fraud Investigation

On Tuesday (Oct. 24), DJ Envy's attorney Massimo D'Angelo provided an update on the legal drama surrounding DJ Envy and Cesar Pina, who has been arrested and charged with wire fraud. D'Angelo claims Envy was a victim of Pina's plot and asserts the disk jockey will be helping authorities get to the bottom of the case.

"DJ Envy is a victim of the purported fraudulent real estate scheme and sits in the same shoes of the other victims, and, of course, he will assist and cooperate to get his investment back, along with those of the other alleged victims," D'Angelo tells XXL.

DJ Envy in Middle of Fraud Scheme

DJ Envy has been a trending topic as the investigation and arrest of his former business partner Cesar Pina plays out in the media. DJ Envy and Cesar Pina have been hosting seminars to teach people how to invest in real estate for over a year. However, many people have claimed their money was taken by Pina, leading to an investigation and the arrest of Pina on Oct. 18. Last week, it was reported federal agents visited the iHeartRadio office where The Breakfast Club is filmed and confiscated electronic equipment in connection to the investigation, though Envy's attorney denies that report.

DJ Envy has maintained his innocence, claiming he had no knowledge of Pina's wrongdoing.

"Now the reasons why I did this seminars is because I wanted to uplift my community," he said during an episode of The Breakfast Club earlier this month. "I wanted to teach my community about real estate, things that I didn't know when I was first buying my first home. I wanted to teach our community about investing and in generational wealth."

Police have not charged the Breakfast Club cohost.

Read More: DJ Envy Calls Out Gunplay for Illegally Recording Their Phone Call Where Gunplay Threatens to Slap Envy