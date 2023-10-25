DJ Envy’s Business Partner Cesar Pina Claims Envy Is Innocent of Real Estate Fraud But Not a Victim

DJ Envy's former business partner is confirming The Breakfast Club cohost is innocent of real estate fraud.

Cesar Pina Breaks His Silence on Real Estate Fraud Accusations

On Tuesday (Oct. 24), Cesar Pina broke his silence about his arrest and the investigation into his house-flipping business with DJ Envy. According to Pina, Envy is innocent of any wrongdoing.

"You have all these people being coerced to sue people affiliated with me just because they are a bigger name," Pina said around the 2:50-mark of the video below. "That's the situation that breaks my heart. In all these lawsuits, these 20 lawsuits, DJ Envy was never in the room with me. DJ Envy has nothing to do with any of these 20 lawsuits of these people that are suing me. It f**king sucks, bro. It pisses me off that all these people are bashing DJ Envy...What you gotta understand is, DJ Envy is so successful in hip-hop, as far as a DJ, that people just don't like him."

However, Pina did shoot back at the assertion that DJ Envy is a victim in the situation.

"I understand DJ Envy's attorney, his defense to DJ Envy is a victim. That's the dumbest s**t I ever heard in my life," Pina added at the 12:38-mark of the video. "Me and him were partners in the real estate seminars. We are partners in a couple of real estate transactions. That's it. He's not a victim. He was my partner. He was an investor."

The Investigation and Arrest

For the past few years, Cesar Pina and DJ Envy have been putting on seminars to teach people how to invest in real estate. However, in the last few months, multiple complaints from people who claim their money was taken by Pina caused the police to launch an investigation into his business practices.

Pina was arrested on Oct. 18 and charged with one count of wire fraud. Envy has not been charged. Envy and his attorney have maintained that the disk jockey was also one of Pina's victims.

"My client had nothing whatsoever to do with the specific deals concerning Pina’s alleged real estate scheme," DJ Envy's attorney Massimo F. D'Angelo recently told XXL. "As such, any reference to my client’s involvement in the purported scheme is solely for purposes of sensationalizing the case because of his celebrity status. In fact, my client is a victim, having also invested $500,000 in one of Mr. Pina’s real estate deals, without seeing any returns."

Envy plans to fully cooperate with the investigation.

See video of Cesar Pina claiming DJ Envy is innocent of real estate fraud below.

Watch Cesar Pina Break His Silence