DJ Envy Threatened With Arrest If He Doesn’t Turn Over Documents in Connection to Former Business Partner – Report

DJ Envy is in jeopardy of being arrested if he does not turn over documents in connection to his former business partner Cesar Pina.

Judge Threatens to Arrest DJ Envy

On Wednesday (Dec. 20), U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Rosemary Gambardella in Newark, N.J. issued an order in a bankruptcy case against Cesar Pina’s company Whairhouse LLC, which filed bankruptcy four months ago. The judge ordered DJ Envy to comply with turning over documents requested by the court, according to documents obtained by legal affairs reporter Meghann Cuniff. Envy has until Jan. 8, 2024 to produce the documents.

If the documents have not been produced at that time, a hearing will be held, "to address appropriate sanctions against Cesar Pina, Jennifer Iturralde Pina and Raashaun Casey for contempt of this Court’s order, including, but not limited to an order for arrest to bring the parties to the United States Bankruptcy Court," the court documents read.

XXL has reached out to DJ Envy's attorney for comment.

DJ Envy Caught in Middle of Real Estate Fraud Scam

DJ Envy's name has been caught up in an alleged real estate fraud scam. On Oct. 18, his former business partner Cesar Pina was arrested and charged with one count of wire fraud in connection to an allegedly fraudulent real estate business that Envy helped promote via his position as cohost of The Breakfast Club and in seminars.

Envy has maintained his innocence and is cooperating with the investigation.

"DJ Envy is a victim of the purported fraudulent real estate scheme and sits in the same shoes of the other victims," Envy's attorney Massimo D'Angelo tells XXL.

Envy has not been charged in connection to the alleged fraud scheme.

See the court filing revealing DJ Envy could be arrested if he does not turn over documents below.

