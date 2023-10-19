Feds Remove Electronic Equipment From iHeartRadio Offices Where DJ Envy Works After His Business Associate Arrested – Report

Federal agents reportedly visited DJ Envy's place of employment and removed electronic equipment in connection to their investigation of Envy and his business partner Cesar Pina.

DJ Envy Business Partner Arrested, Feds Visit iHeartRadio Office

On Wednesday (Oct. 18), the Unites States Attorney's Office announced they'd arrested Cesar Pina for his role in a multimillion dollar real-estate fraud scheme that Envy helped promote. Pina, 45, has been charged by complaint with one count of wire fraud. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a $1 million bond and electronic monitoring.

"Plain and simple, the defendant ran a fraudulent scheme. They falsely represented the nature of their business and lied about potential investment returns to bilk unsuspecting victims out of millions," said Tammy Tomlins, Special Agent in Charge of IRS – Criminal Investigation Newark Field Office. "Today’s arrest highlights IRS Criminal Investigation and our law enforcement partners’ commitment to investigate and prosecute unlawful behavior."

According to a report published by NBC 4 on Wednesday, federal officers paid a visit to the iHeartRadio office where DJ Envy works and confiscated electronic equipment as part of the investigation. Envy has not be charged in connection to the fraud and maintains his innocence.

Is DJ Envy Involved?

DJ Envy and Cesar Pina have been putting on seminars to teach people how to invest in real-estate for over a year. However, the government says Pina swindled investors out of millions of dollars, using Envy's celebrity to gain traction and fame. On Oct. 11, Envy addressed allegations that he was involved in illegal activity, denying he had any knowledge of Pina's ulterior motives.

"Now the reasons why I did this seminars is because I wanted to uplift my community," he said during an episode of The Breakfast Club. "I wanted to teach my community about real estate, things that I didn't know when I was first buying my first home. I wanted to teach our community about investing and in generational wealth."

