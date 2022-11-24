Drake Causes a Stir With His Teddy Bear Coat at Toronto Raptors Game

Drake caused a stir with his unique fashion choice at a Toronto Raptors game this week.

On Wednesday (Nov. 23), Drake rocked a comfy teddy bear coat courtside at a Toronto Raptors Vs. Brooklyn Nets game and caught everybody's eye. Drizzy's cream-colored coat features a hoodie and two furry teddy bears attached to the front. The coat, which reportedly resells at $1,700 to $1 million for a vintage one, was designed by Moroccan-French artist Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, who is famous for designing teddy bear-themed coats.

The OVO Sound leader also posted photos of himself rocking the Teddy Bear coat to his Instagram Story and tagged Castelbajac who, in turn, shared his gratitude Thursday morning (Nov. 24) by thanking Drake for wearing his furry outerwear.

"DRAKE/ @champagnepapi, the legendary rap majesty in my teddy bear coat,yesterday at basket ball," he wrote in the caption. "Championship vintage from 1987 // post of the day on his account. Since many years the amazing talented artist follow my work ,he came in my studio to visit my archives, and wore the black teddy bear coat."

The designer is referring to Drake wearing his black teddy bear coat in Paris during his European leg of his Would You Like a Tour? trek in support of Nothing Was the Same album in 2014.

Castelbajac concluded: "I have a immense respect for this artist who like myself,have experienced many ways and territoire of creativity . #legend #rap + special dedicated to @baltdecastelbajac +."

People were so enamored by the teddy bear coat that Toronto Raptors announcer Jack Armstrong wore it briefly during his interview with the 6 God.

"I'm not gonna lie, you're changing," Drake said to Armstrong. "You're evolving. It's a meme, like, 'Listens to Her Loss once.' That's Jacky boy in the teddy fur."

Drake recently raised eyebrows when he posted a selfie of himself rocking a bonnet. He's full of surprises.

Watch Drake Gifts Raptors Announcer Jack Armstrong His Coat Mid Interview Below