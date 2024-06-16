Jack Harlow Co-Stars With Matt Damon in Heist Flick The Instigators

Jack Harlow is co-starring with Matt Damon in new Heist Flick titled The Instigators.

Jack Harlow and Matt Damon Appear in Trailer for The Instigator

Jack Harlow continues to expand his acting career and has landed his second movie role. The 2020 XXL Freshman alumnus will appear in a new heist film titled The Instigators. Apple TV released a trailer for the movie, which can be viewed below.

In the clip, Jack plays a thief who partners with Matt Damon's character Rory and his ex-convict friend Cobby (played by Casey Affleck) in a heist to steal the ill-gotten riches of a corrupt politician. But when the heist goes awry, the trio finds themselves embroiled in chaos and being pursued by crooked police, unruly bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses.

The Instigators also stars actors Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, Ron Perlman, Toby Jones and others. The film is directed by Doug Liman and written by Chuck MacLean and Casey Affleck.

The Instigators will premiere on Apple TV on Aug. 9.

Jack Harlow Gets His Hoop on in White Men Can't Jump

Jack Harlow's foray into acting started last year when it was announced that he was making his acting debut in the reboot of White Men Can't Jump.

In February 2023, the trailer for the White Men Can't Jump reboot drew mixed reactions, particularly for Jack, who portrayed Billy Hoyle, Woody Harrelson's character in the original flick. Some were excited about the movie, but others feared that Jack's performance would ruin what was so great about the original 1992 film.

"They are remaking White Man Can't Jump with Jack Harlow? Instant trash," wrote one person on Twitter.

Another person commented: "What this is, is an excuse to keep Jack Harlow in the spot light, while leveraging a classic original idea to continue to endear his 'white rapper' schtick to the masses."

It looks like the harsh criticisms for that movie didn't deter Jack Harlow as he's moving on with his next movie project.

Check out Jack Harlow in the trailer for his latest movie The Instigators below.

Watch The Instigators Trailer Featuring Jack Harlow and Matt Damon