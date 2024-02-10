YoungBoy Never Broke Again Gets Close With a Fan in Photo Taken at Target

It's not unusual for rappers to pose for photos with their fans, but YoungBoy Never Broke Again got super close with a fan in a picture taken at Target.

On Saturday (Feb. 10), a picture surfaced on The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram page of NBA YoungBoy interacting with a fan. In the photo, which can be viewed below, the Louisiana rapper gets super close with the fan. So much so, that the palms of their hands are nearly touching each other.

According to the gossip page, YB stopped to take a photo with a fan in Target. Although the pic looks innocent enough, fans are zeroing in on how close YoungBoy's hand is touching the other fan's hand. Viewers who saw the IG post mistakenly believe they are holding hands, but they are not literally holding hands in the traditional sense.

Nevertheless, fans had to shoot off some jokes at YB's expense in the comment section.

"Why the arms doin criss cross apple sauce? [tears of joy emoji]," joked one person.

Another fan jokingly typed: "LMFA000000000000000000 I need for him to be this close to his damn 17 kids."

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Admits He Started Smoking Cigarettes at Age 7

NBA YoungBoy Photo of Himself With Pills Had Fans Concerned

YB's recent viral photo follows another picture that he posted on Instagram that had fans concerned. On Feb. 1, YoungBoy shared a photo of himself lying face down on a carpet alongside a scattered bottle of pills and a double styrofoam cup. YoungBoy's eyes appeared wide-eyed and glazed over as he stared into the carpet.

"& that’s why I don’t pick up my phone when it ring," the Louisiana rhymer captioned the troubling photo, which can be viewed below.

Upon seeing the picture, fans voiced their anxiety regarding YoungBoy, who has been on a strict house arrest since 2021.

"Kentrell please," one concerned fan commented. Another person added, "This ain't even funny…go get help."

It's unclear why NBA YoungBoy posted the photo, but he appears to be fine and well.

Look at NBA YoungBoy getting close with a fan in a photo taken at Target below.

