YoungBoy Never Broke Again Posts Concerning Photo of Himself Surrounded by Pills

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Posts Concerning Photo of Himself With Pills

On Thursday (Feb. 1), YoungBoy Never Broke Again posted a photo on Instagram of him lying face down on a carpet alongside a scattered bottle of pills and a double styrofoam cup. YoungBoy's eyes appeared wide-eyed and glazed over as he stares into the carpet.

"& that’s why I don’t pick up my phone when it ring," the rapper captioned the distressing photo.

Fans were quick to express their worry over YoungBoy, who has been on strict house arrest since 2021.

"Kentrell please," one disturbed fan commented. Another added, "This ain't even funny...go get help."

R&B singer Jacquees posted a prayers hand emoji in the comment section of the photo, but didn't elaborate on what he meant.

XXL has reached out to YoungBoy's team for further comment.

NBA YoungBoy Granted Modification to House Arrest

The disturbing picture emerges after NBA YoungBoy was granted a modification to his lengthy house arrest in December of 2023, as he awaits trial for federal gun charges in Louisiana.

On Dec. 18, 2023, Judge Shelly D. Dick signed off on a motion to allow one modification to YoungBoy's terms. According to court documents obtained by XXL, the rapper asserted that he is suffering from mental health issues as a result of being so confined to his Utah home. The documents show that Judge Dick OK'd YoungBoy being able to leave the property for doctor appointments.

The overall case in question stems from YB being arrested at a video shoot where police discovered multiple guns and drugs. According to AllHipHop, the trial is expected to begin in July of 2024.



