YoungBoy Never Broke Again Violates Pre-Trial Release Conditions by Using Drugs, Tells Supervising Officer He Won’t Stop Use

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is at risk of being sent to jail after he violated his pre-trial release conditions by doing drugs.

NBA YoungBoy Violates Pre-Trial Release Conditions

On Thursday (Feb. 29), Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., United States Attorney for the

Middle District of Louisiana, filed a court motion declaring that NBA YoungBoy has violated his pre-trial release conditions in connection to his 2021 Louisiana firearms case, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Friday (March 1).

"The undersigned has learned that the defendant has violated Condition Number (10) and has informed his supervising officer that he has no intentions to discontinue using the substance that resulted in the violation," the court filing reads. "The United States respectfully requests that this Court set a hearing to address the violation with the defendant and to determine the appropriate remedial action."

The judge has yet to make a ruling on the case. XXL has reached out to NBA YoungBoy's attorney for comment.

NBA YoungBoy Struggles With House Arrest Conditions

News of the violation comes after YoungBoy Never Broke Again posted a photo of himself on social media lying on the ground surrounded by prescription pills in February. A few days later, he shared another photo showing him with a mouthful of pills.

In a motion filed by NBA YoungBoy's attorney back in December of 2023, he explained that the rapper is depressed and losing weight from being on house arrest for over two years.

Back in March of 2021, a federal grand jury indicted YB on charges of possession of firearms by a convicted felon and possession of an unregister firearm in connection to his arrest at a music video shoot. He is currently awaiting trial.