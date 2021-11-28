YoungBoy Never Broke Again's YouTube page has been wiped clean.

On Saturday (Nov. 27), all the videos on the Louisiana rapper's highly profitable YouTube channel were mysteriously removed. Established in January of 2015, YoungBoy Never Broke Again's YouTube channel boasted a large portion of his prolific body of work. The channel has over 10 million subscribers and more than 9 billion combined views. The Sincerely, Kentrell rapper has been one of YouTube's biggest streaming hip-hop artists monthly. With his page presumably generating millions of dollars, it would be hard to believe the purge was done on purpose on NBA's end.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is fresh off releasing his latest track, "Safe Then Sorry (Interlude)," on Nov. 26, which had already racked up millions of views. A week prior, he released the label project Never Broke Again: The Compilation Album Vol. 1.

XXL has reached out to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's team and a rep for YouTube for comment.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again via YouTube

As far as his legal situation as of late, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been on house arrest for the past month in Layton, Utah after posting a $1.5 million bond. YoungBoy is facing gun charges in both California and Louisiana. The Louisiana charges stem from a September of 2020 incident in which he was arrested after police were called to the scene of a music video and found over a dozen illegal firearms and drugs. He posted bail shortly after and was released on that charge.

However, he was arrested in March of this year in Los Angeles when authorities attempted to take him into custody on a warrant and discovered a loaded firearm in his vehicle. He reportedly attempted to evade the police before being apprehended. In October, he was released on the house arrest.