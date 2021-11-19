Snoop Dogg, French Montana, Max B and More – New Projects This Week

Epic / This Compilation/Def Jam Records / EMG Phase One Network

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday next week, there's some new music to blast while starting to prep your massive feasts or as you plan your schedule for your annual Black Friday shopping quests. Today, there's fresh releases from a West Coast legend, a New York City-bred hit-maker and a beloved incarcerated rhymer.

Snoop Dogg drops his highly anticipated effort, Snoop Dogg Presents The Algorithm. The offering, which was initially supposed to arrive last week, includes 25 tracks with a star-studded list of guest appearances including Ice Cube, Jadakiss, Wiz Khalifa, Fabolous Dave East, E-40, Mary J Blige and more.is out now. The rapper, who also holds a position at Def Jam Recordings as their Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant, has been consistent with the releases this year. This is Snoop's second LP of 2021, as he dropped From tha Streets 2 tha Suites back in April.

French Montana is back with some new music as well. After calling out critics who discredited his catalog last month, French has delivered his latest album, They Got Amnesia. The album features Rick Ross, Lil Durk, Fabolous, Saweetie, Doja Cat, Fivio Foreign and more. Drake was supposed to appear on Montana's track "Splash Brothers," but the joint track was removed from the album following the mass casualty event at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival this month, in which Drizzy performed and has been hit with lawsuits in connection to his surprise appearance at the show. TMZ reported on Wednesday (Nov. 17) that French doesn't have an issue with Drake pulling the song and understands why. The song will hopefully appear on the deluxe version of They Got Amnesia.

Even from prison, Max B continues to add to his stacked catalog. Today, the incarcerated N.Y. rapper releases more new music from behind bars. Charlie Rambo comes through with the new album Negro Spirituals. The 14-song effort by Max features additional help from French Montana, Giggs and more. Last year, Max dropped the EP Charly.

See more releases below from Soulja Boy, StalleyDee Watkins and more.

  • Snoop Dogg Presents Algorithm

    Snoop Dogg
    Doggy Style Records

  • They Got Amnesia

    French Montana
    Epic Records

  • Negro Spirituals

    Max B
    EMG, Phase One Network

  • Big Draco 2

    Soulja Boy
    SODMG Records

  • A Different Christmas

    Bryson Tiller
    RCA Records

  • Problem Child 3

    Dee Watkins
    Alamo Records / Sony Music Entertainment

  • Blacklight

    Apollo Brown and Stalley
    Mello Music Group

  • King of the Trap 2

    Lil Migo
    Heavy Camp / 4th and Broadway

  • Girl With the Gun

    Angel Haze
    Angel Haze

  • Back on My Dawg Shit

    Rucci
    Hi Power Ent.

  • The Compilation Album Vol. 1

    Never Broke Again
    UMG Recordings, Inc. / Never Broke Again LLC

  • The House Is Burning [Homies Begged]

    Isaiah Rashad
    Top Dawg Entertainment

  • Intimidated

    Kaytranada
    RCA Records

  • Bruised (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Netflix Film)

    Various Artists
    Warner Records Inc. / BPG

