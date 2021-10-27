French Montana Says He Gave Everyone Lil Durk and People Are Confused

After a viral tweet poking fun at French Montana's solo discography commanded hip-hop twitter this week, the Bronx rapper went on a Twitter rant today to name several artists that he's brought to the game, including Lil Durk. Unfortunately, his comment left some people confused.

On Wednesday (Oct. 27), French Montana jumped on his Twitter account to air out critics who suggested that his solo songs were irrelevant. This comes after French was the subject of an Oct. 25 tweet featuring a Squid Game meme on asking fans to name at least five of French’s solo tracks. "'For the next game, you need to name FIVE French Montana songs without features,'" the tweet reads along with a screenshot from the lauded new Netflix series.

Apparently, many people could not recall French's solo tracks, to which he replied:

"Ain’t worried about nothing

Sanctuary

Fuck with me get bag

Don’t panic

Shot caller

Everything’s a go

Famous

Devil want my soul

Henny and my 44

What it look like

Salam alaikum

Hotel bathroom

I’m so special

Water

Now eat a dick Imp I’m droping a solo track this week."

This prompted French to go on a Twitter rant today, in which he reminded haters of his resumé in the rap game, including putting on Durk and the late rapper Chinx, as well as producer Harry Fraud.

"THEY GOT AMNESIA LIKE ME AND MAX B DIDN’T GIVE THEM THE BIGGEST ”WAVEE “ Literally COKE WAVE 1,2,3," French tweeted in all caps. "THEY GOT AMNESIA LIKE I DIDN’T GIVE THEM CHINX DRUGZ LIL DURK AND HARRY FRAUD...."

He continued, "THEY GOT AMNESIA LIKE I DIDN’t GIVE THEM MAC N CHEESE 1,2,3 CASINO LIFE 1,2. "THEY GOT AMNESIA LIKE I DIDN’T JUST GET DIAMOND RECORD DID YOUR YOUR FAVORITE RAPPER GET ONE YET?"

French concluded his rant with the following statements: "THEY GOT AMNESIA LIKE I DIDNT GIVE THEM COKE BOYS 1,2,3,4,5. THEY GOT AMNESIA LIKE FWMGAB WASNT THE BIGGEST RAP RECORD IN NY THIS SUMMER."

Several fans were confused about French’s statement about Lil Durk. For those who don’t know, French reportedly signed Durk to his Coke Boys imprint in 2013. However, Durk never officially signed to the Coke Boys label. He inked a deal with Def Jam Records in 2012, which he left in 2018, citing creative differences. After leaving Def Jam, Durk was supposed to get some support from French, but things didn’t work out, and there is no bad blood between them.

Nevertheless, fans seemed confused by French’s statement.

"You did not give us lil durk," wrote one fan. "As soon as you were done riding the wave you ain’t even have the curtesy to post his album we ain’t forget. Foh you a leach in this industry eating off new artist to get ya name up again. We don’t respect you."

"Nigga Durk was lit way before he fucked wit you and he was way more influential than you in 2012 than you were in your entire career," tweeted another person.

Granted, French did give artists a platform with his Coke Boys mixtapes, but the initial Oct. 25 Squid Games meme was poking fun at his solo songs and not all his contributions in rap.

Check out more fan reactions to French Montana saying that he "gave us Lil Durk" below.