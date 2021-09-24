YoungBoy Never Broke Again, G-Eazy, Lakeyah and More – New Projects This Week

As hip-hop heads kick their feet up and prepare for the weekend, a number of rap's finest are delivering some sounds to accompany these next couple of days of relaxation.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again might be engulfed in legal trouble, but his music transcends beyond the issues he's facing with the law. The Baton Rouge, La. native drops his highly anticipated, Sincerely, Kentrell, effort today (Sept. 24). NBA's fourth studio album is a solo affair and features 21 joints including tracks "On My Side," "Life Support," "Toxic Punk," "Nevada" and "No Where." The rapper has a penchant for using melodic cadences while recounting his struggles and accomplishments, and this LP is no different. NBA YoungBoy's last release, Top, went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

G-Eazy releases These Things Happen Too, the follow-up to his 2014 LP, These Things Happen. The album's lead single, "Breakdown," features pop sensation Demi Lovato while the remainder of the project contains appearances from Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, YG, E-40 and much more. The established hitmaker first teased the project earlier this month via a visual shared on Instagram along with a caption that read, "I know it’s been a long, long time…"

Buzzing rapper and 2021 XXL Freshman Lakeyah is offering a new project as well with help from lauded DJ Drama. The Milwaukee-bred lyricist displays her seamless pivots from street rhymes to R&B-adjacent rap tracks on her latest, My Time. The 11-song release features "313-414," her dynamic collab with Detroit's own Tee Grizzley. Additional guests include Moneybagg Yo and her Quality Control Music label mate Bankroll Freddie. This is Lakeyah's second release this year as she dropped In Due Time back in April.

