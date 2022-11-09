Future Appears to Confirm He Legally Changed His Last Name to Cash

After living the first 38 years of his life as Nayvadius Wilburn, it appears Future has decided to switch things up and has legally changed his surname to Cash.

On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Instagram blog Hot_Tones shared a post that revealed Future recently went through with changing his last name to something a little more fitting to his lifestyle. "Future legally changed his last name Wilburn to 'Cash,'" the post reads.

Several hours later, the Atlanta rapper appeared to confirm the news on his Instagram Story. He reposted the Hot_Tones post along with the words, "Bag secured. Da Biggest," with an eagle emoji.

In other Future and cash-related news, the rapper recently copped a $16 million Miami mansion in the exclusive Allison Island neighborhood. Hendrix's new digs boast seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, over 8,500 square-feet of living space in addition to staff quarters, a media room, a three-car garage and a detached guest suite. The stunning waterfront property also has a pool, cabana, elevator and rooftop terrace. Now he doesn't have to get his mail delivered to Magic City strip club.

The major purchase comes on the heels of Future reportedly selling the majority of his publishing to Influence Media Partners, an investment company backed by BlackRock and the Warner Music Group. The deal is said to have possibly been worth up to $75 million.

Future released his latest solo album, I Never Liked You, in April. The album featured the Billboard Hot 100-topping single "Wait for U" featuring Drake and Tems.

See Future Appearing to Confirm He Changed His Last Name to Cash Below

