Future Buys $16 Million Miami Mansion – Photos

Future has reportedly purchased a $16 million mansion in one of Miami's most exclusive neighborhoods.

First reported on Wednesday (Nov. 2), by South Florida real estate publication TheRealDeal, the jaw-dropping digs were sold to the Atlanta rap star by Dina Goldentayer for Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The swank abode boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, over 8,500 square-feet of living space, "plus staff quarters, media room, three-car garage and a detached guest suite," according to the official listing. The waterfront property also has a pool, cabana, elevator and rooftop terrace. Future reportedly paid $16.3 million for the crib, which was less than the initial asking price of $19.9 million.

The home is in the same Allison Island neighborhood where Lil Wayne has a home for sale for $29 million. Rappers have been making some big real estate moves recently. Over the summer, Drake sold his mansion in Los Angeles' exclusive Hidden Hills neighborhood for $12 million. Two months prior, Drake bought a $75 million mansion in L.A.s' famous 90210 area code. Back in 2018, Birdman put up his Palm Island, Fla. mansion for sale for $15.5 million. The Cash Money founder reportedly sold the home for $10.8 million in 2020.

The news of Future's mega mansion purchase comes just over a month after it was reported that the Atlanta rapper sold the majority of his publishing to Influence Media Partners, an investment company backed by BlackRock and the Warner Music Group, for a reported eight-figure sum. Some sources claim the deal could have fetched the rapper upward of $75 million. The deal includes around 612 songs from 2004-2020.

See Photos of Future's New $16 Million Miami Mansion Below