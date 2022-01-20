Wack 100 Thinks Bobby Shmurda Is Losing the Streets With His ‘Disco Bunny Dancing’

Wack 100 is not feeling Bobby Shmurda's dance moves. The veteran rap manager thinks Bobby will lose the streets with his "disco bunny dancing."

Ever since Bobby was released from prison last February, the Brooklyn rapper has been dancing on social media and at his shows. On Wednesday (Jan. 19), a clip from a recent Clubhouse chat surfaced on Instagram, in which Wack questioned Bobby's post-prison career moves.

"Y'all be seeing these artists like Bobby Shmurda, he's been having it bad," he said. "He be like, 'Yo, to all my fans, it ain't me, it's the label and all that shit'...I'ma be real, I don't know what kinda fans he got. He really ain't proven product; he only had one song."

Wack 100 added that Bobby missed an opportunity to capitalize off his prison release last year by not dropping a new single.

"And I think he fucked up by what he should've dropped," he explained. "When that nigga got out, he was supposed to let something go. I don't know what he was thinking running ’round like...he was supposed to drop before [NBA] All-Star Weekend or something."

Wack 100 thinks Bobby waited too long after his release to reconnect with his fans and will probably not sell any albums because of their disinterest in him. "He might have waited too long," he stated. "I think the nigga gonna go double-wood."

"On top of that, he losing the streets with all this disco bunny dancing he be doing," Wack added, referring to Bobby's celebratory dancing on social media.

Bobby appears to have caught wind of Wack's comments, and on Thursday (Jan. 20), he jumped on his Twitter account to respond. "Y'all do know that no matter what ANYONE says imma live MY LIFE the way I WANT," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, along with a thinking face emoji and the hashtag #shmurda.

To be fair, Bobby spent seven years in prison, so if the "Hot Nigga" rapper wants to do a freedom dance whenever the mood hits him, he should be able to do it without being judged.

And it looks like Bobby Shmurda will keep on dancing no matter what. Watch the clip of Bobby dancing with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast below.