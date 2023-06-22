That New André 3000 Album You Thought Was Being Released Isn’t

Contrary to what Killer Mike disclosed earlier this week, André 3000 isn't dropping a solo album anytime soon.

During an interview with Big Tigger Morning Show on Thursday (June 22), Killer Mike delivered the sad news that André 3000 is not working on his second studio album. "I got a huge announcement to make...Dré ain't finna give y'all no second album," he admitted at the 1:35 mark on the audio player at the bottom of the post. "I was stoned out my mind, playing, teasing with y'all, y'all done took the joke too serious."

"But you know, André [is] always making music. He's never not making music. So I got a chance to hear a lot of cool stuff," he continued. "If you want to hear Dre though, I know where you can. It's this album called Michael that's out right now. There is Dre, Future, and Killer Mike."

How Did the André 3000 New Solo Album Rumor Get Started?

Earlier this week, a video of Killer Mike's interview on SiriusXM's Sway in the Morning surfaced online where he talked about his collaboration with Three Stacks and Future on "Scientist & Engineers" from his just-released studio album Michael. It was on that program that Mike misspoke and said that André is working on an album.

"What I'm hearing is Dré got an album coming," he told Sway at the 22-minute mark in the video below. He then added, "Yeah, I think we fly out in a couple weeks to go listen to it."

This news sparked celebrations across social media from OutKast fans who have been waiting patiently for years for André 3000 to release a solo studio album, to no avail. Technically, the elusive rhymer hasn't released a full-length solo project since 'Kast's Grammy Award-winning album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below in 2003. Ironically, rap fans are gearing up to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Atlanta group's masterful double album this year.

Read More: 45 Surprising Facts About André 3000

Killer Mike Does Have Another André 3000 Song in the Vault

During his interview Killer Mike on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, the Run The Jewels member revealed that he has another André 3000 song in his vault that he hopes to release one day.

"There is another Killer Mike and Dre feature and all we gotta do is make this album [Michael] go No. 1 and make the guys from the label really, really happy and I'll be back next year," he told Charlamagne Tha God in the video at the 24-minute mark below.

Mike explained that the song is 12 minutes long with him rapping for five minutes and Dré rapping for seven minutes.

"It's about 12 minutes — seven and five," he said. "Stacks rap longer. When you handsome all the girls like you you get to rap longer."

Let's hope we get another Killer Mike André 3000 collabo.

Listen to Killer Mike Explain There's No New André 3000 Solo Album Below