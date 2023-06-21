Andre 3000 Has an Album Coming, Killer Mike Says – Watch

André 3000 has an album coming according to his friend and frequent collaborator, Killer Mike.

On Monday (June 20), Killer Mike sat down with SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning on his current press run in promotion of his new album, Michael. During the 30-minute conversation about the project, the often inspirational Atlanta MC also discussed his philanthropic work, connecting with God and his recent collab with André 3000, "Scientists & Engineers", which also features Future. However, as the chat continued, Killer Mike confirmed to Sway that believe it or not, the reclusive OutKast legend actually has an album in the tuck.

Killer Mike Confirms André 3000 Has an Album Coming

"What I'm hearing is Dre [André 3000] got an album coming," Sway inquires at the 22-minute mark in the video below.

"Yeah," Killer Mike casually replies. "I think we fly out in a couple weeks to go listen to it."

Killer Mike on André 3000 Collab and the Recent Songs He's Heard From the OutKast Rapper

Just prior to divulging such otherwise hushed-up information regarding André 3000's apparently forthcoming album, Killer Mike discussed how the pair's "Scientists & Engineers" collab came about. The Run The Jewels spitter also says that 3 Stacks played him a number of tracks that could potentially be included on a new André 3000 project.

"I just called him through to hear the record because that's bro," Killer Mike says when explaining his relationship with André 3000. "You want bro to love the record. Him and Big [Boi], it's important to me that they like what I do. Bro came the next day like, 'Hey man, you mind if I come back tomorrow and play something?' I'm like, 'Do I mind? N***a, yeah, come through.'"

Mike continues: "So, I didn't know what he was going to play but he played like nine, 10 joints and he said, 'Just pick what you like. Do something with it.' Now over the past decade, I've sent him records from me, Run The Jewels and stuff, and he'd come back like 'Man, that s**t hard, but I'm just not into rapping right now.' But he loved the record and I'm proud. I'm damn proud."

Will OutKast Ever Drop Another Album as a Duo?

While Killer Mike is certainly in on the details no-longer-secret André 3000 album, it still seemingly remains that an OutKast reunion isn't likely to happen any time soon. In fact, just last week, Dungeon Family mainstay Sleepy Brown told fans, "Don't hold your breath for no OutKast reunion. Don't do it to yourself."

News of André 3000's hopefully soon-to-be-dropping album comes just as hip-hop is gearing up to celebrate the 20th anniversary of OutKast's last official studio offering, the diamond double LP known as Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.

Watch Killer Mike Confirm That André 3000 Has an Album Coming Below