Killer Mike Confirms He Has 7-Minute Song With Andre 3000 in the Vault

On Killer Mike's new album Michael, he has a collaborative track with André 3000 called "Scientists & Engineers." However, the Atlanta rapper recently confirmed that he has a 7-Minute song with 3 Stacks stashed away in a vault.

On Friday (June 16), Killer Mike appeared on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club to promote his latest project, Michael. During the interview, co-host Charlamagne Tha God talked with Mike about his single, "Scientists & Engineers," featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane, and his relationship with the OutKast legend. That's when Charlamagne brought up an 11-minute unreleased joint song between them that Mike played for him. According to The Breakfast Club host it's the greatest hip-hop record he has ever heard in his life.

Killer Mike added that he has another 3 Stacks collabo stashed away in a vault.

"There is another Killer Mike and Dre feature and all we gotta do is make this album [Michael] go No. 1 and make the guys from the label really, really happy and I'll be back next year," he said in the video at the 24-minute mark below.

The Run The Jewels member broke down the song for Charlamagne, explaining that the song is 12 minutes long with him rapping for five minutes and André rapping for seven minutes.

"It's about 12 minutes — seven and five," he stated. "Stacks rap longer. When you handsome all the girls like you you get to rap longer," he jokingly added.

Killer Mike's Legacy With OutKast

Killer Mike's collaboration with André 3000 shouldn't surprise anyone, given his long-standing musical friendship with OutKast. The 48-year-old rhymer met Big Boi in 1995 while working with the producers The Beat Bullies and struck up a musical friendship. Mike made his rap debut on OutKast's "Snappin' & Trappin'" from their acclaimed 2000 album, Stankonia, and later appeared on their 2001 single, "The Whole World," which won the trio a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group in 2003.

For Mike's debut album Monster, 'Kast returned the favor and delivered verses on his bombastic track "Akshon (Yeah!)." Big Boi also appeared on the album's second single "A.D.I.D.A.S.", which also featured Sleepy Brown.

Hopefully, Killer Mike will deliver on his promise and release his second collaborative song with 3 Stacks that he has stashed in a vault.

