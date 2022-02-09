The upcoming Super Bowl LVI event this Sunday will feature plenty of entertaining commercials featuring rappers. One of them stars André 3000 in a Squarespace ad with Euphoria star Zendaya.

In the spot released today (Feb. 9), directed by Edgar Wright, Three Stacks narrates a story using his impressive alliteration skills. The flute-playing MC tells the tale of Sally, played by Zendaya, who sells seashells by the seashore (say that five times fast). Sally couldn’t attract customers to her seashells, so she set up a webstore on Squarespace and her seashells started selling briskly. Sally’s seashells were such a big hit with customers that she expanded her seashells into snacks, skirts and sarongs.

At the end of the commercial, André 3000, who appears dressed up as a suave sailor, ends his story with the alliterating conclusion, “Sally’s seashells was so successful she sailed into the setting sun as a seashell celebrity."

The Squarespace ad will air during the big game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at 6:30 p.m. EST on NBC. The matchup will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion also has a Super Bowl spot for Doritos’ Flamin’ Hot chips. You can watch it below.

Also, don’t forget, the Super Bowl LVI halftime show will feature performances from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. Additionally, two deaf rappers, Sean Forbes and Warren "WaWa" Snipe, will perform alongside the superstar quintet. This will mark the first time the NFL has included American Sign Language (ASL) artists into their halftime program.

Watch the extended version of Sally's Seashells Squarespace ad featuring André 3000 and Zendaya below.