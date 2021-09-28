Andre 3000 and Big Boi Attend College Football Game Together, Spark OutKast Reunion Rumors

An OutKast reunion is a moment hip-hop fans have been waiting for. Recently, the rumor mill began buzzing after the duo were recently spotted together at a college football game.

On Saturday evening (Sept. 25), two attendees of the University of Oregon versus the University of Arizona football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. spotted Three Stacks and Big Boi in the stands right behind them. Big Boi and André 3000 were accompanied by 3000's son, Seven, and the son's female friend. They all were at the game supporting the Speakerboxxx rhymer's son, Cross Patton, who plays running back for the U of O's Oregon Ducks.

"Coolest Duck game ever," the fan tweeted, including a selfie with Big Boi, André 3000, 3000's son and the friend of the son in the background.

The game ended with Oregon's victory against Arizona—41 to 19, respectively—which Daddy Fat Saxxx celebrated with 3000. The Atlanta native posted a video to his Instagram Story with Three Stacks, asking his rap partner, "Say mane, where we at, mane?" 3000 then responded, "At this game."

OutKast linking up at the college football game prompted fans and rappers to ask for new music from the duo.

Big Sean wrote in the comment section of Big Boi's post: "Man we would love some new OutKast, Love IT!"

bigboi via Instagram

One person tweeted: "Hope the Ducks bagged a dub and hope that album not far away @Outkast."

Another Twitter user typed: "Why aren’t they in a studio or some shit?"

The last time Big Boi and 3000 were spotted together publicly might've been in 2019 at Big Boi's son's high school graduation. According to CNN at the time, Cross Patton graduated from Woodward Academy in College Park in metro Atlanta.

And on the music tip, the rapping pair celebrated the 25-year anniversary of their ATLiens album back in July.

See more reactions to OutKast linking up at the college football game below.