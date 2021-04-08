OutKast Being Better Than The Beatles Debate Sparks on Twitter, Rappers’ Account Weighs In

The iconic band The Beatles dominated the rock ’n' roll scene in the 1960s while OutKast stamped their name in hip-hop culture well throughout the 1990s to present day. However, a debate was recently sparked on Twitter about who is better between the two, and the OutKast account on social media has suggested that they're the supreme music group.

On April 4, Ron Funches, actor and host of Chopped 420 on Discovery Plus, tweeted that the Atlanta-bred duo is better than the British band. "When society admits OutKast is better than The Beatles then we can truly start healing," Funches typed.

Then, on Wednesday (April 7), the OutKast Twitter account retweeted the message, simply putting the eyes emoji, suggesting that they agree that they're better than the Liverpool, England group.

Shortly after OutKast's official Twitter page shared their response to the debate about themselves versus The Beatles, social media users chimed in. While some people were in agreement, others were on the fence.

One person wrote, "Beatles stole southern Black and added it to British white. Outkast stole Mars and added it to southern urban Black. Outkast wins. Next."

Another said, "Think of it in this way: Everyone can name at least one Outkast song. Everyone can’t even name one Beatles song. Outkast could do Come Together, but the Beatles can’t do Wheels Of Steel or Players Ball."

A third person wasn't feeling the comparisons. "Outkast is good music for some, beatles is for others. music is subjective and you should stop arguing about what artist is 'better,'" the Twitter user shared.

Altogether, The Beatles dropped 14 albums—Please Please Me (1963), With the Beatles (1963), A Hard Day's Night (1964), Beatles for Sale (1964), Help! (1965), Rubber Soul (1965), Revolver (1966) Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967), Magical Mystery Tour (1967), The Beatles (1968) ("The White Album"), Yellow Submarine (1969), Abbey Road (1969), Let It Be (1970) and Past Masters (1988), which was a compilation.

Their most famous hits include "Here Comes the Sun," "Come Together," "Let It Be," "Yesterday," "Hey Jude," "Twist and Shout" and "Blackbird." They also have 20 Billboard No. 1 records and 34 top 10 songs. The Beatles additionally secured 19 No. 1 Billboard 200-charting albums—including greatest hits or soundtracks—such as Abbey Road, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, The Beatles (1968) ("The White Album") and more.

OutKast has six albums under their belt: Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik (1994), ATLiens (1996), Aquemini (1998), Stankonia (2000), Speakerboxxx/The Love Below (2003) and Idlewild (2006). From those offerings, the Southern rap duo has three No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits and four in the top 10. Their album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, also topped the Billboard 200 albums chart in 2003.

Regardless of the stats, though, the good folks on Twitter are offering their two cents on the debate and the opinions can be found below.

