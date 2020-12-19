Lil Wayne Believes There Won’t Be Another Drake or Nicki Minaj

Lil Wayne has been instrumental in the venerable careers of Drake and Nicki Minaj, and the Young Money leader believes there will never be any other artists like the two rap superstars.

During Weezy’s interview on Instagram Live with Sovereign Brands CEO Brett Berish on Friday (Dec. 18), he firmly believed that there won’t be another Drake or Nicki Minaj ever in the rap game.

"Ain’t no such thing as the next Nicki or the next Drake," said Wayne when asked if he’s looking for the next Drake and Nicki.

The rap veteran added that Drizzy and Nicki came at a time before social media became a tool for people to discover new artists.

"Back then...when I did discovered Drake and Nicki the game was different," he explained. "They came in during a time where right before the whole social media popped off. So they came in when music had everybody's attention. Meaning, it had everybody looking to see what is next? Who is next? Then you got an option - Is this is what's next? Do I like it? Yay or nay? That's not what it is these days, Bret. Now there's a thousand new things a day."

Meanwhile, Weezy F. Baby is keeping busy with his own rap career. Just three weeks after dropping No Ceilings 3, Lil Wayne delivers a deluxe B Side version of the project today (Dec. 19). Again, hosted by DJ Khaled, the mixtape boasts 14 brand new tracks including his remix to SZA’s ballad “Hit Different” featuring 2 Chainz and Jack Harlow’s “Tyler Herro” with Big Sean. Additionally, there are guest appearances from Rich The Kid, Euro and Lil Twist.

You can watch the full Lil Wayne interview below. Move forward to the 27-minute mark to hear Weezy talk about Drake and Nicki Minaj.