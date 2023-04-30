50 Cent Buys 985,000-Square-Foot Warehouse for G-Unit Films and TV

50 Cent is ready to take his G-Unit Film and Television imprint to the next level.

On Saturday (April 29), 50 Cent hopped on his Instagram account and posted a video of his newest acquisition. In the clip, Fif shows off his new production studio where he will create his next entertainment projects. The Queens, N.Y. rhymer gives viewers a panoramic view of an empty warehouse that is almost a million square feet.

"Well, would you look-ah here, 985,000 square feet," he said. "Can you say, g-g-g-g-g-G-Unit Studios?" he added with a chuckle.

Fif also captioned the video: "GLG [traffic light emoji] GreenLightGang G-unit film &Tv [bomb emoji] BOOM [wind blowing in your face emoji] I need room to work [man shrugging shoulder emoji] I don’t miss [target emoji] [television emoji] will never be the same."

Television has never been the same since 50 Cent delivered the groundbreaking drama Power to the Starz network from June 7, 2014, to Feb. 9, 2020. The success of Power helped spawn three spin-off series: Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force. Additionally, 50 is the creative mind behind the BMF series, which has become a major TV event on Starz as well.

But 50 Cent grew tired of battling with Starz over creative differences and left the cable network in September 2022. In February 2023, the entertainment mogul inked a non-exclusive multiyear broadcast deal with Fox. The pact will see 50 develop a wide variety of content for the network including comedies, an animated series and scripted dramas.

Now that 50 bought a huge warehouse to develop his imagination, expect to see more great television shows from him in the near future.

Congratulations to 50 Cent on his new G-Unit Studio digs.

Watch 50 Cent Unveiled His New Warehouse for G-Unit Films and TV Below