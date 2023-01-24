50 Cent Thinks Eminem’s Impact on Hip-Hop Is Bigger Than Jay-Z

50 Cent believes Eminem has had a bigger impact on hip-hop than Jay-Z.

Back on Jan. 12, Shaquille O'Neal's new podcast The Big Podcast aired an episode with former NBA player Jamal Crawford. During the talk, the topic of hip-hop came up when Crawford compared the ranking of his top five NBA players to hip-hop artists, with Crawford using Jay-Z and Eminem's impact on the culture as an example.

"My five, the dominance outweighs the number," Crawford said at the 43:15 mark of the interview (below). "You can't change the game and say this person has more points than me, he's better. It's beyond that. Jay-Z's affect on hip-hop is bigger than any album sales Eminem will have. That's just how it goes."

On Sunday (Jan. 22), 50 Cent caught wind of the conversation via an Instagram blog and decided to weigh in in the comment section.

"Ha bullshit," he wrote along with a sneezing emoji.

50 Cent has been Team Eminem since he was signed by Shady in the early 2000s and that bond has never been broken. Earlier this month, Fif revealed he is working on an 8 Mile TV series.

"I think it should be [Eminem's] his legacy," 50 Cent said of the show, which would be based off Eminem's 2002 film of the same name. "It's important to me that they understand it. When [Steve] Stout would say ‘the tanning of America’ because America’s listening to Black music, right? And it’s really the culture losing its color for everybody to feel like they can enjoy it and appreciate it. Because they see someone who’s accepted and respected and it makes them a part of it also."

This isn't the first time 50 has defended Eminem's honor against Hov. Last April, he called out Jay-Z after it was revealed that Eminem wouldn't perform at the Jigga-curated 2022 Super Bowl halftime show without 50.

See the Full Episode of Shaquille O'Neal's The Big Podcast and 50 Cent's Reaction Below

