Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Reveals the Five Artists She Listened to Most in 2022

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade recently disclosed the top five artists that she listened to the most in 2022.

On her Just a Little Shady podcast, which premiered on Friday (Dec. 9), on YouTube, Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade revealed her 2022 Spotify Wrapped list of artists she streamed the most this past year. Predictably, her Oscar-winning father was at the top of the list.

Initially, the Spotify Wrapped conversation started when Hailie explained to her listeners that on the last episode she feared that she wasn't going to get a Spotify Wrapped this year. Fortunately, she did get one.

Hailie also told her podcast co-host, Brittany Ednie, that listeners always asked her if she listens to her father's music. The answer is yes.

The 26-year-old podcaster then revealed her 2022 Spotify Wrapped list. And of course, No. 1 on her list was her dad, Eminem, who was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in November.

"My top artists was... dad," she began at the 18-minute mark in the video below. "Drake, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and Big Sean."

"A lot of the music that I listen to when I workout so it make sense," Hailie explained. "A lot of good workout songs."

"Oh, I listened to over 59 genres of music [this year]," she added, referring to her Spotify data. "There's 59 genres of music? I didn't even know that."

Hailie has good musical taste. Plus, it shows that she is a true Eminem stan.

In the meantime, it looks like Hailie is getting into the Christmas spirit.

Watch Eminem's Daughter Hailie Reveal Her Top Five Artists in 2022 Below