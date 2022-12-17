50 Cent Posts Meme of Megan Thee Stallion Changing Into Jussie Smollett

The Tory Lanez Trial has been the most-talked-about event on social media this past week. Over the weekend, 50 Cent decided to chime in with his thoughts about the trial.

On Saturday (Dec. 17), 50 Cent jumped on his Instagram account and posted a meme featuring Megan Thee Stallion changing into Jussie Smollett. The television powerhouse used a morphing meme to show the Houston rhymer transforming into the former Empire actor to possibly show his confusion with the Tory Lanez Trial.

"Damn i’m confused all this shit going around [man shrugging shoulders emoji]," Fif wrote in the caption. "[I] don’t know what to think. LOL[.]"

50 Cent may be referring to Megan The Stallion's emotional testimony at trial that featured her recalling how she was shot by Tory Lanez during their altercation in July of 2020. Meanwhile, her former friend, Kelsey Nicole Harris, who initially told investigators in a recorded interview that she saw Tory shoot Megan, took the stand the following day and refused to identify the Canadian rapper as the shooter.

As for the Jussie Smollett comparison, back in March of 2022, the 40-year-old thespian was sentenced to five months in prison for faking a hate crime. The punishment stems from his conviction at a December 2021 trial on five out of six charges of disorderly conduct, a Class 4 felony.

Chicago prosecutors accused Jussie of lying about his January 2019 attack where two men put a noose around his neck, poured a chemical substance on him, and yelled, "This is MAGA Country." Subsequently, Chicago police performed an investigation, racking up over 1,000 hours of overtime, only to conclude that Jussie paid two brothers—Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo—$3,500 to stage the attack.

Some of 50 Cent's followers didn't like the New York rhymer poking fun at Megan during her incredibly stressful legal ordeal.

"Allowing that man [Tory] to remain innocent until proven guilty while attacking and calling her a liar by mostly men is crazy and sad smh," wrote one person.

"Should be Kelsey in the pic but ok," typed another fan, referring to Megan's former friend, Kelsey Harris, who refused to answer questions about Tory's actions on the night of the shooting at trial, despite being granted immunity by the prosecution.

Another commenter felt there was no correlation between Megan's traumatic altercation to Jussie's now questionable hate-crime incident in Chicago.

"But she [Megan] really was shot," the person wrote. "So the comparison is not valid."

In the end, 50 Cent loves being petty no matter who the celebrity might be. Just ask Diddy.