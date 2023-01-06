50 Cent Says He’s Making an Eminem 8 Mile TV Series

50 Cent is working on bringing Eminem's 2002 film 8 Mile to the small screen.

On Friday (Jan. 6), Fif sat down for an interview on Real 92.3's Big Boy's Neighborhood. During the sit-down, the rapper-turned-television exec spoke on his upcoming moves in the film and television world, including a possible 8 Mile television series.

"I'm gonna bring [Eminem's] 8 Mile to television," 50 Cent revealed at the 24:54-mark of the interview. "We in motion."

"It's gonna be big," 50 continued. "I'm working. I ain't got no duds. I'm batting 100."

From there, Big Boy asked about whose idea it was to start working on the 8 Mile TV show and whether or not he has to put in any work to convince Eminem to allow it to happen.

"I think it should be for his legacy," replied 50 Cent. "It's important to me that they understand it. When [Steve] Stout would say ‘the tanning of America’ because America’s listening to Black music, right? And it’s really the culture losing its color for everybody to feel like they can enjoy it and appreciate it. Because they see someone who’s accepted and respected and it makes them a part of it also."

When asked to expand on how he envisions the plot of the potential 8 Mile TV show, 50 explained what he has in mind.

"It’s a modern version," said 50. "Think Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The new version of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. I want to be able to show and offer a lot more details. Things that you would say in an interview or different things that you’ve already used that you put out there and stuff like that. You’ll see those things kind of surface in the temperament of the characters."

50 Cent's revelation comes on the heels of 8 Mile actor Mekhi Phifer saying he thinks there's no chance a sequel to the movie will ever come into fruition.

"Sometimes it's best to just leave it at one," the 48-year-old actor told TMZ. "Sometimes it's just best to leave it alone. Once you make a classic, no reason to fool around with it."

"I think, you know, leave the classics alone and it'll be all good. Let's just live with the 8 Mile," he continued. "The story that we told is the story," he said. "You know, I mean, it could be interesting, but I wouldn't be in it, and I'm sure Eminem wouldn't be in it either."

8 Mile starred Eminem in his film debut and centered around his character B-Rabbit's ascension in the local Detroit battle rap scene. The soundtrack song "Lose Yourself" earned Em his first Academy Award win for Best Original Song at the 2003 Oscars. The track has since reached diamond status.

