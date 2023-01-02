8 Mile Actor Says There Will Never Be a Sequel

If you are hoping for a sequel to Eminem's beloved 2002 film 8 Mile, don't hold your breath. Actor Mekhi Phifer, who co-starred in the movie with Em, said a sequel won't happen.

On Monday (Jan. 2), TMZ posted a video of a street interview with Hollywood star Mekhi Phifer. The camerawoman mentioned to the actor that 8 Mile recently celebrated its 20th anniversary back in November and posed this question to him: People are wondering, why hasn't there been a second one?

In response, Mekhi said there's no chance of a sequel happening, and he gave a good reason.

"Sometimes it's best to just leave it at one," he stated. "Sometimes it's just best to leave it alone. Once you make a classic, no reason to fool around with it."

The 48-year-old thespian also confirmed that there's never been a conversation about making one, either—not with him or Eminem.

"Nope. Probably not. Never," he said. "I think, you know, leave the classics alone and it'll be all good. Let's just live with the 8 Mile."

The camerawoman then offered an idea for the sequel to be a story about what happens to Eminem's character B-Rabbit after he becomes successful in the rap game two decades later. While Phifer thought the new story arc would be interesting, he said he won't star in the movie and doubts Eminem would be interested in appearing in a sequel.

"The story that we told is the story," he said. "You know, I mean, it could be interesting, but I wouldn't be in it, and I'm sure Eminem wouldn't be in it either."

In the end, Mehki Phifer feels that people should simply enjoy 8 Mile as a standalone film, with no sequel necessary.

8 Mile is arguably Eminem's biggest movie of his acting career. In the film, Em plays a Detroit rapper named Jimmy (aka B-Rabbit) who fights his way to the top of the battle rap circuit. Mekhi plays Future, Jimmy's best friend and the rap battle host. The film earned Em his first Academy Award win for Best Original Song for "Lose Yourself" at the 2003 Oscars ceremony.

