Vince Staples Gets His Own Netflix Show

Vince Staples is set to star in his own Netflix show loosely based on the rapper's own life.

On Tuesday (Sept. 6), Netflix announced via their news website, Tudum, that Vince Staples is joining forces with renowned writer and producer, Kenya Barris, who is mostly known for creating the popular ABC television series, Black-Ish. Set in Long Beach, Calif., the new show is titled The Vince Staples Show, and will see the Los Angeles rapper playing himself in a comedic take on his own experiences.

While the official launch date for The Vince Staples Show has not yet been announced, Staples will not only appear on the screen but will also serve as one of the show's executive producers alongside Kenya Barris, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smith and filmmaker Calmatic. Edelman and Williams, who hold similar roles as executive producers on Kid Cudi's upcoming animated series on Netflix, Entergalactic, have also been named as The Vince Staples Show's showrunners while Calmatic is set to direct the show's first two episodes.

Rumors that Staples had something new for the screen began circulating back in June when the "Magic" MC hit up Twitter with a tongue-in-cheek message for famed Hollywood actress Meryl Streep.

"Somebody tell Meryl Streep call me," tweeted Staples. "I gotta script."

Now that the popular streaming service has cemented the fact that The Vince Staples Show will become a reality, the Ramona Park Broke My Heart artist expressed his excitement for his new on-screen venture.

"I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show," said Vince in a statement according to Variety. "This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it's coming to fruition."

Tracey Pakosta, the Head of Comedy at Netflix, shares a similar sentiment toward being given the opportunity to work with Staples.

"Vince has already established himself as one of the most talented young musicians today and we're really excited about how his sensibilty — and sense of humor — will translate into a unique comedy series," said Pakosta.

This isn't the first time Vince Staples has tried his hand in the world of acting. The LBC native has been cast in both the upcoming remake of the film White Men Can't Jump as well as a television reboot of the 1999 film, The Wood. The "Lemonade" rapper also used his recognizable voice to serve as the main character of the animated series Lazor Wolf, which is featured on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim.