50 Cent Didn’t Allow Tony Tayo to Visit the Hospital After Fif Was Shot Nine Times to Protect Yayo – Watch

50 Cent didn't allow Tony Yayo to visit the hospital after Fif was shot nine times back in 2000. According to Yayo, the Get Rich or Die Tryin' MC was simply looking to protect him.

On Friday (May 19), Tony Yayo and DJ Whoo Kid sat down for an interview on Mike Tyson's popular podcast, Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson. During an hour-long conversation about Yayo's love for the classic video game, Mike Tyson's Punch Out!!, Tony's rap career and his time with G-Unit, 50 Cent's childhood friend and partner-in-rhyme explained how Curtis went out of his way to protect Yayo even while Fif was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

"They was like, 'You next, Yayo, they gon' kill you,'" Tony Yayo tells Mike Tyson and DJ Whoo Kid around the 50:30-mark in the video below. "And 50's still shot up. I'm like, 'Damn, I'ma die? N****s gonna kill me out here. I gotta move safe.'"

The "So Seductive" spitter explains: "50 was always a thinker because when he was in the hospital, he didn't want me to see him shot the f**k up, banged up. And I would always be like, 'Yo, why you didn't want me to see you?' And the n***a was like, 'Because it will f**k with your mental. It would have made you scared seein' me f***ed up like that. Bullet in my face, bullet in my arm. It would've made you like, 'Yo I gotta move out of town.' It's just always a mental thing with Fif in the streets."

The incident Tony Yayo refers to went down on May 24, 2000, when 50 Cent was famously shot nine times outside of his grandmother's house in South Jamaica, Queens. The close-range shooting left the "Many Men (Wish Death)" rapper riddled with bullets in his hand, arm, hip, legs, chest and left cheek.

Watch Tony Yayo Explain How 50 Cent Didn’t Allow Yayo to Visit the Hospital After Fif Was Shot Nine Times to Mike Tyson Below