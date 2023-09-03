Drake Gives $50,000 to a Fan Who Spent Furniture Money on Rapper’s Shows

Drake has been very charitable on his It's All a Blur Tour. Recently, the rap superstar gave $50,000 to a fan who spent furniture money on his two shows.

Drake Gifts Fan $50,000 After Person Spent Furniture Money on His Shows

On Sunday (Sept. 3), gossip blog The Shade Room posted a video on their Instagram page featuring Drake chatting with the audience at his It's All a Blur Tour. In the clip, Drizzy responds to a person who's holding up a huge sign that caught his attention.

The OVO Sound leader was moved by the fan's message on the sign which read that he spent his furniture money to go to his two shows. "You know what my man. Your furniture money, I'mma give you 50 bands tonight 'cause I love you," he told the fan, as the audience cheered on.

Drake later informed the sold-out crowd that "you'll never know what the next person is going through."

"You never know what the person in front of you, left of you, right of you, behind you, is going through," he said.

Drake Has Given Out Birkin Bags at His Show

Drake has been on a generous streak during his sold-out tour. Last month, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., the Grammy-winning rapper shocked the crowd by giving a Birkin bag to a lucky woman in the front row.

"Drake ain't cheap," he said before delivering the expensive handbag to the lucky recipient. "Give this to her right here. Give her that nice little Birkin bag. Give that girl that nice little Birkin, take that home with you. Make sure she has security on the way out, too, so nobody robs here for it."

The bag Drake gifted is reportedly worth $30,000. You can watch the video below.

