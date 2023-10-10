If Wu-Tang Clan is for the children, Drake is for everyone. Since emerging with his So Far Gone mixtape nearly 15 years ago, the Toronto superstar has become an audible buffet of musical genres, rhythmic cadences, accents and rhyme techniques. He's expanded his database of sounds like a pop music Brainiac.

If pummeling bass and braggadocio is preferred, the 6ix God's got it. Tracks like "Nonstop" are perfect preludes to a night of debauchery. If there's something more atmospheric and shamelessly petty with R&B in mind, "Marvin's Room" brims with the sort of toxicity to that makes texting an ex into an emotional spiral seem like a good idea. Bars? Any of Drizzy's time and place rhyme sessions like "4PM in Calabasas" are filled with quotables destined to become seen in countless Instagram captions. Diving into dancehall, house and colossal production is also his bag.

Those songs and sounds are just small pit stops in Drake's audio evolution. There's a negative connotation attached to the notion of someone being "more than a rapper," but for Drake, it just feels like a plainly stated reality; depending on the track, he can be whoever he wants to be, and he’s always pretty good at it. That versatility is probably why he's got more slaps than The Beatles.

In honor of his new album, For All the Dogs, being released, here's a look at the best songs Drake has officially dropped as the main artist—no features on other artists' tracks. Check out 50 of the best Drake songs, in no particular order, below.