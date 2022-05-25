Trae Tha Truth Declines White House Invitation to Be With Families of Buffalo and Texas Shooting Tragedies

Trae Tha Truth says he declined an invite to the White House in order to help victims of the recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, N.Y.

On Wednesday (May 25), the philanthropic Texas rhymer hopped on Instagram in the wake of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults. He revealed he recently turned down a huge opportunity in order to assist those affected by the deaths.

"I was invited to the White House today to meet with the president with the families of those who have been wrongfully murdered by police," Trae Tha Truth posted. "But the people of Buffalo, N.Y. are really in need as well as the families of the children murdered in Uvalde. So I will have to pass. I will be in the field with the people in need."

He captioned the post, "A Lot Of Families Need Us More Than Ever Right Now So I Will Be In The Field…. 🙏🏿💙."

Trae seems dedicated to helping out with the tragic shooting in his home state. Hours after news broke about the deadly shooting, Trae offered to assist in paying for funerals of those who lost their lives.

"Someone connect me to some fo the babies who lost they life today in Texas families, I would like to assist some of the funerals. This cold and weak as hell," he posted on Instagram.

Trae Tha Truth is no stranger to stepping up and helping out in tragic situations. In 2017, he assisted in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. In 2019, he helped rescue people in Texas following flooding in the state.

The recent tragedy in Texas has dominated the headlines, with several hip-hop artists reacting to the news on social media.