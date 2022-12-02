Ice Spice Denies Ever Having Cosmetic Surgery, Despite Fans Saying Her Body Isn’t Natural

Ice Spice is denying ever having any cosmetic surgery done, despite accusations from fans who believe otherwise.

Yesterday (Dec. 1) Interview Magazine published a new interview with bubbling rapper Ice Spice that was conducted by both Erykah Badu and Puma Curry. The three touched on a number of different topics, including Spice's dream collabs, her natural hair and the accusations that she has had cosmetic surgery.

Badu started, "Now that we got into body and beauty, in 2007 I made a prediction of what a starter pack would look like for a female artist in the 2020s. Puma will read it to you."

"Let me say before I read this, she got it right," Puma began. "And I quote, 'First of all, you got to get some breast implants. What’s hot is the butt implant. If you really want to rock somebody’s world and make it in the business, you better get an ass implant. Get you some calf implants too, because you’re going to be wearing those stilettos. You need to get your hair long if you can, if you can get your scalp cut off and get you a whole ’nother scalp. And you gotta wear stilettos, I don’t care how old you are.' She basically hit all the points of mainstream rap beauty. How do you feel that relates to you?"

Ice Spice responded, revealing that she has never had any work done on herself other than her teeth and nails.

"You’re 100 percent right," Spice told the interviewers. "There’s definitely a starter pack and I see a lot of girls doing it. I feel like it doesn’t apply to me all the way. My hair is short as fuck, it’s not swinging down my back. My whole body’s natural, even though some people try to accuse me of surgery. Only thing fake is my teeth, which I got to get redone. And my nails. I be having some fake-ass nails."

The "Euphoria" rhymer later discussed embracing her natural hair and how she noticed that people responded well to her just being herself. "When I started putting music out, I was wearing wigs a lot," she explained. "I didn’t show my natural hair until I put out 'No Clarity' in November 2021. I noticed it was doing so much better than all my previous work. I don’t think my fan base was ready for me to be in heels and a lace front. I think they like that I’m being myself.

Ice Spice has generated quite a few headlines since her song "Munch (Feelin U)" went viral earlier this year. Most recently, an awkward video of her and Drake together at OVO Fest resurfaced and made the rounds on social media.