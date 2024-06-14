Fan Catches Ye Sleeping in a Bathrobe on a Plane

Ye was recently caught lacking by a fan who captured video of the rapper knocked out sleeping in a bathrobe on a flight.

Ye Sleeps in Bathrobe on Flight

Over the last several days, Ye and his wife Bianca Censori have been seen out and about across The Pond. On the rapper's birthday (June 8), a fan spotted Ye sitting next to Bianca on a flight in Switzerland. In the video below, captured by TikTok user brandon.doggett, Censori is on her phone. Ye, however, is dead to world and leaned over snoozing. He is wearing a custom white bathrobe with the name Ye on it, white pants and white shoes.

"Was not expecting to see kanye when i walked out of the bathroom to say the [least]," Brandon captioned the short clip.

Ye Spends Birthday in Europe

Ye spent his 47th birthday weekend on a tour of East Europe. The same day he was spotted snoozing on the flight, he was seen dining at the luxurious restaurant Il Palagio in Florence, Italy. Censori made headlines for her choice of outfit at the dinner, a nearly sheer cloak-inspired garb that left little to the imagination. Such outfits are now par for the course for Censori, much to the chagrin of her family.

See the video of Ye snoozing on a plane in a bathrobe below.

Watch Ye Catching Some Zs on a Plane in a Bathrobe